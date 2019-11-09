Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Modi greets Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth for 'electoral victory'

ANI | Updated: Nov 09, 2019 07:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth on his electoral victory.
Modi acknowledged that he and Jugnauth have "worked closely" to strengthen fraternal relations and development partnership between India and Mauritius.
"Congratulations @PKJugnauth on your electoral victory. We have worked closely together to strengthen fraternal relations and development partnership between India and Mauritius. I look forward to speaking with you soon and to continuing our engagement," Modi tweeted.
Jugnauth's ruling Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) won more than half of parliamentary seats, securing incumbent Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth a five-year term, interim election results showed on Friday, New York Times reported.
MSM won 35 of the 62 seats up for grabs while its rivals, the Labour Party and the Mauritian Militant Movement (MMM), garnered 15 and 10 seats respectively, the election commission said. (ANI)

