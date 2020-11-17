PM Modi to hold virtual summit with his Luxembourg counterpart on Nov 19

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Luxembourg counterpart Xavier Bettel will hold a virtual summit on November 19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

The MEA said in a statement that this will be the first stand-alone Summit meeting between India and Luxembourg in the past two decades.

"The leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship, including the strengthening of India-Luxembourg cooperation in the post-COVID world. They will also exchange views on international and global issues of mutual interest," MEA said.

India and Luxembourg have continued to maintain high-level exchanges in the recent past. The two Prime Ministers have met previously on three occasions, MEA added. (ANI)