New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Luxembourg counterpart Xavier Bettel will hold a virtual summit on November 19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.
The MEA said in a statement that this will be the first stand-alone Summit meeting between India and Luxembourg in the past two decades.
"The leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship, including the strengthening of India-Luxembourg cooperation in the post-COVID world. They will also exchange views on international and global issues of mutual interest," MEA said.
India and Luxembourg have continued to maintain high-level exchanges in the recent past. The two Prime Ministers have met previously on three occasions, MEA added. (ANI)
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with his Luxembourg counterpart on Nov 19
ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2020 20:35 IST
