Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi was calm in crisis, says Bear Grylls

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 11:02 IST

Wales [UK], Aug 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the middle of a crisis, was an example of calm and cheerfulness, said the host of 'Man vs Wild' and adventure junkie Bear Grylls ahead of the premiere of his special episode with the Prime Minister.
In an exclusive interview to ANI, Grylls said the Prime Minister, as a world leader, is calm in a crisis, as he braved all odds, including inclement weather, as they embarked on their journey through Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.
"I think often you see politicians behind a podium looking smart in a suit. But the wild is a great leveller, it doesn't care who you are. It rewards commitment and courage, you got to work together. We got hit by some really big stones and torrential rain whilst we were there. Our team, who was filming, was really on the edge, but the Prime Minister was just very calm and I saw that throughout our journey. Whatever we were doing, he was very calm. That was cool to see. You never really know what someone is like until there's a crisis. It was good to be reminded that as a world leader, Prime Minister Modi is calm in a crisis," he said.
Grylls and Modi channelled their adventurous side for the Discovery show, extensively shot in the rainforests of Uttarakhand, as they took an off-track journey across the national park.
Home to a large number of tigers, the national park is built over an extent of 520 square kilometres and is among the few tiger reserves in India that allows overnight stays in the lap of the National Park. It also shelters rare species like Otters and the endemic fish eating crocodile, and is one of the most sought after destinations for the wildlife buffs.
What stood out the most about Modi throughout the journey, Grylls said, was the global leader's humility, as even through incessant rains, there was a "big smile" on his face.
"What shone bright for me was his humility. He was a very humble guy and even though there was pouring rain and his secret services were trying to get out umbrellas, he said 'no I'm fine' and then we reached a river. I made this raft out of reeds and a tarpaulin. I said I think we can get across the river using this, but the secret services were like 'we cannot put the Prime Minister in a little homemade raft'. But he (Modi) said he was fine and we'd do this together. He asked me to get in too, but the things started sinking. So it was me swimming and pushing him, he was soaking wet but there was a big smile on his face even through the rain. You learn about people in those moments," said a visibly-elated Grylls.
The BAFTA award-winning TV host went on to say that despite having to cross big overflowing rivers in unfavourable weather conditions, the Prime Minister was very considerate and trusting throughout the journey.
"I said to him in the beginning, it was my job to keep you safe from wild animals, bad weather and big rivers, which was true. He was very calm and considerate, very trusting of me and we just travelled together. It was harder for his security team as they were carrying weapons briefcases and all that. The Prime Minister in the middle of it was an example of calm and cheerfulness," he opined.
Grylls also said the episode brings out a side of the Prime Minister like never seen before.
Last month, Grylls had shared a 45-second promo of the special episode on Twitter, which broke the internet, as people got to see a completely contrasting side to the Prime Minister.
In the snippet of the much-awaited episode, Modi is seen interacting with Grylls, riding a dingy and putting together a spear.
"You are the most important man in India. my job is to protect you," he said in the video, covering the Prime Minister's shoulder with a jacket.
Man Vs Wild With Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi will premiere simultaneously on 12 Discovery channels in India on August 12 and will be showcased in as many as 180 countries.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 11:29 IST

'My upbringing does not allow me to take a life': PM Modi to...

Wales [UK], Aug 10 (ANI): Recalling one of the moments experienced with Prime Minister Narendra Modi while filming an episode of the wilderness survival television series 'Man Vs Wild', adventurer Edward Michael Grylls, popularly known as Bear Grylls, praised Modi's thought of not to harm any anima

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 11:01 IST

Typhoon Lekima hits southeast China, orange alert issued

Beijing [China], Aug 10 (ANI): The National Meteorological Center here on Saturday issued an orange alert as Typhoon Lekima made landfall in east China's Zhejiang Province, bringing torrential rain and heavy winds that knocked out power, downed thousands of trees and forced more than one million peopl

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:23 IST

Russia hopes India, Pak won't allow aggravation of situation...

Moscow [Russia], Aug 10 (ANI): In wake of the changes brought in by New Delhi in the special status to Jammu and Kashmir after scrapping Article 370, Russia on Saturday said it hoped that India and Pakistan will not allow aggravation of the situation in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 09:32 IST

N Korea fires ballistic missiles amid US-S Korea military drills

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 10 (ANI): North Korea once again fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said, likely in a show of protest against the ongoing joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 08:53 IST

Trump says Kim wrote him a 'beautiful letter' on US-S Korea...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Friday said he received a "beautiful" letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the ongoing military exercises between the US and South Korea.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 06:54 IST

Libyan govt agrees for Eid truce with Haftar's forces

Tripoli [Libya], Aug 10 (Sputnik/ANI): Libya's internationally recognised government announced a truce with forces loyal to self-styled commander of Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar for the period of Eid al-Adha.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 06:54 IST

Maryam's arrest 'distraction' by govt to hide 'failed' Kashmir...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 10 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday accused the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of arresting his niece Maryam Nawaz as a tactic of "distracting" others to hide its "failed policy" on the Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 06:02 IST

China 'seriously concerned' over situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Beijing [China], Aug 10 (ANI): China on Friday expressed serious concerns over the current developments in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of the special status by India earlier this week leading to rising of tensions in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 05:56 IST

China must stop 'dangerous' reports about American diplomat in HK: US

Washington DC [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): China must stop publishing its "dangerous" media reports involving the American diplomat who met with pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, the United States said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 04:54 IST

Trade war with US to moderately slowdown China's economic growth...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 10 (Sputnik/ANI): Trade tariffs imposed by the United States against China will moderately slow the country's economic growth this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 04:38 IST

N Korea fires 'unidentified projectiles' into East Sea, 5th...

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 10 (ANI): North Korea on Saturday launched more unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, its fifth launch in just over two weeks, according to the South Korean military.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 04:04 IST

El Paso shooting suspect confessed to targeting Mexicans

El Paso [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): The suspect of El Paso mass shooting, who killed 22 people last week, has confessed to targeting Mexicans, police said on Friday.

Read More
iocl