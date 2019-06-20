Police seeks fourth person involved in Toronto shooting

Toronto [Canada], Jun 19 (ANI): Police are looking for the fourth person involved in the shooting incident during a celebratory parade held in downtown Toronto that injured four people and sent thousands of others fleeing, authorities said on Tuesday.

The suspect is described as a white man with short light brown hair and a strong build.

He was wearing a white button-down shirt at the celebration rally on Monday afternoon, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police are also looking for the gun involved in the incident, in consideration that the shell casings found at the scene do not match the two firearms that have been recovered.

The gunfire broke out during a celebratory parade held in downtown Toronto following the victory of the Toronto Raptors' over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA championship finals. Three people have been arrested so far in two separate incidents connected to the shootings.

At the time of the incident, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was attending a ceremony that was held to honour the basketball team at the Nathan Phillips Square. The ceremony was briefly paused to let the crowd know there was an emergency situation but resumed shortly afterwards. (ANI)

