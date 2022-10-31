Polish Prime Minister condoles loss of lives in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

Warsaw [Poland], October 31 (ANI): Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed condolences to India over the 134 lives lost in Gujarat's Morbi district due to the collapse of a suspension bridge.

"I am devastated with the tragedy in Gujarat. On behalf of the government of Poland. I am sending my deepest condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi. We mourn all the victims and suffer together with their families and all the people of India," Morawiecki tweeted.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in the mishap had increased to 134 on Monday. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Foreign diplomats from a number of countries extended their deep condolences to India on the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident of the bridge collapse in Gujarat.

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates also expressed grief over the Morbi bridge collapse incident. Taking to Twitter, the minister in hindi said that they expressed their condolences to the government and people of India regarding the victims of the bridge collapse in Gujarat. He also said that UAE wishes a speedy recovery to all the injured.

Responding to a question about the Morbi incident during his regular conference, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that they mourn the loss of lives.

"We have taken note of what happened. We mourn for the loss of lives and extend sympathies to the bereaved families and those who were injured in the accident," Zhao said during the conference.



Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan tweeted, "@DrSJaishankar

Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of lives from the collapse of the Morbi bridge in Gujarat. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts are with the people of India."

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condoled the loss of lives after a cable bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of many precious lives due to the collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Modi. On behalf of the Japanese government and people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured," Kishida said in a message of condolence.

The US embassy also extended its heartfelt condolences to the victims and families of this terrible tragedy. "The US Mission in India is deeply saddened by news of the collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat. Our condolences go out to the victims and families of this terrible tragedy," the embassy tweeted.

France too expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives following the tragic incident of #MorbiBridge collapse in #Gujarat. France expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims & wishes the injured a speedy recovery," Franch ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said.

Cameron MacKay, High Commissioner for Canada, said, "Our hearts are breaking for Gujarat." (ANI)

