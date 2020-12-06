Portugal to ease COVID-19 restrictions during Christmas, but not for New Year, says PM

Lisbon [Portugal], December 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Portuguese citizens will be able to travel between the country's municipalities during the Christmas holidays with certain limitations, but not during New Year festive season, Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced on Saturday at a press conference.

On Friday, Portugal's parliament voted to extend the coronavirus-related state of emergency, which was in effect since Nov 9, until Dec 23, with the outlook to pass another 15-day extension until Jan. 7.

The prime minister said there will be a relaxation of restrictions between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26, allowing family reunions and trips around the country, as well as the operation of restaurants and similar establishments.

Costa said that "public celebrations and gatherings in public venues of groups of more than six people would be banned."



For the New Year, however, restrictions will be back, with the ban on travel between municipalities and the holding of public or open parties or celebrations between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, he said.

The prime minister said that the restrictive measures will continue in Portugal until vaccination reaches 60 to 70 per cent of the population.

"The volume of vaccines will arrive in Portugal gradually and will also be administered gradually. Until then, we have to take the measures to prevent the epidemic compatible with the vaccination program, since it will be long months," he said.

As the world is struggling to control the pandemic, countries across the globe -- among them Germany, China, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States -- are racing to find a vaccine.

According to the website of the World Health Organization, as of Nov. 26, there were 213 COVID-19 candidate vaccines being developed worldwide, and 49 of them were in clinical trials. (ANI/Xinhua)

