Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa tests positive for Covid-19

Madrid [Spain], January 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), although he has no symptoms.



The test taken yesterday was negative, today's antibody test was also negative, but the results of another PCR test were positive, according to the president's website.

All events scheduled for the coming days with the president's participation have been canceled.

Presidential elections are to take place in Portugal on January 24, in which Sousa, who recently turned 72, intends to run again. (ANI/Sputnik)

