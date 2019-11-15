Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Leaders' Dialogue with BRICS Business Council and New Development Bank in Brasilia on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Leaders' Dialogue with BRICS Business Council and New Development Bank in Brasilia on Thursday.

Prepare roadmap to achieve $500 bn intra-BRICS trade target by 2020: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:13 IST

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon the BRICS Business Council to prepare a roadmap to achieve the target of USD 500 billion trade between the member countries of the bloc by 2020, the year when Russia hosts the next summit.
"Until the next summit (takes place in Russia in 2020), the BRICS Business Council should make a roadmap to achieve the target of USD 500 billion intra-BRICS trade," he said at the dialogue with BRICS Business Council and New Development Bank.
The Prime Minister said that the partnership agreement between New Development Bank (NDB) and BRICS Business Council will be helpful for both the institutions, adding that India also requires huge infrastructure financial assistance.
He requested BRICS countries and NDB to join the coalition for disaster-resilient infrastructure and called for the completion of the regional office of NDB in India, saying it will give a boost to projects in priority areas.
"Several agrotech startups have emerged in five countries. Their network will be useful for sharing experiences and taking advantage of our large markets," the Prime Minister said.
"To address the challenges facing universal health coverage, the Council should consider organising a hackathon in India on the use of digital health applications," he added.
Concluding his speech, Modi said that India's dream of strengthening BRICS economic cooperation can be realised only with the full cooperation of the BRICS Business Council and the NDB.
The Prime Minister, who is in Brazil on a two-day visit for attending the 11th BRICS summit, earlier today addressed the plenary session of the meet, where he highlighted issues including trade, investment, terrorism, water management and multilateralism.
BRICS brings together five major emerging economies comprising 42 per cent of the world's population, having 23 per cent of the global GDP and around 17 per cent of the share and world trade. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 12:03 IST

Hong Kong: 70-year old man dies after being hit on head during clashes

Hong Kong, Nov 15 (ANI): A 70-year old man died on Thursday after sustaining a fatal head injury during clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Hong Kong earlier this week, a local hospital said, as reported by Sputnik.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:58 IST

Israel launches fresh strikes on Islamic Jihad targets

Jerusalem [Israel], Nov 15 (ANI): Israel launched fresh strikes on targets linked to Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, the country's army said on Friday, a day after a ceasefire was put in place following two days of intense fighting that claimed the lives of 34 people in Gaza.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:37 IST

Shooting at high school in California kills 2

Washington DC [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Two students were killed and three others sustained injuries after a teenager opened fire at his classmates before shooting himself at a high school in southern California on Thursday, authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:04 IST

Pak Senate Chairman Sanjrani asks govt to allow Nawaz Sharif to...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 15 (ANI): Pakistan's Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday asked the government to allow former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment without any conditions, as well as provide all facilities to him concerning his health.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 08:49 IST

Indian American Hindu organisations write to Tom Lantos Human...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Indian-American Hindu organisations wrote to Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission prior to its hearing on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, urging the commission to recognise the unique security challenges faced by India in the region and the necessity

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 07:05 IST

US expresses concern over threat to democracy from 'theocratic...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): The US House of Representative in a release has expressed strong concern about the threat posed to democracy and human rights by theocratic groups operating in South Asia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 06:35 IST

US officials to travel to India next week to further US-India trade talks

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): A delegation of officials from the United States will travel to India next week to give final touches to the India-US trade deal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 06:16 IST

Twitter trolls Pak's Tech minister over decision to provide...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 15 (ANI): The Twitteratti on Thursday trolled Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Choudhary for his decision to provide internet to people of Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 05:42 IST

Pakistan-- a DNA of terrorism, India replies over false...

Paris [France], Nov 15 (ANI): India on Thursday (local time) gave a befitting reply to Pakistan over its false claims and propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir, saying the cash-strapped nation itself is "a DNA of terrorism".

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 05:17 IST

Kashmir witnessed ISIS-level horror before the West was apprised...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Kashmir has witnessed a similar level of horror and brutality as inflicted by the Islamic State in Syria, prior to the time when the West and other international communities were apprised about the worst human rights situation in the Valley, claimed Kashmir columni

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 04:44 IST

It's time to strengthen India against insurgencies in Kashmir,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): It is high time to strengthen India to fight against insurgencies in Kashmir, said columnist Sunanda Vashisht, adding that the move will followingly help in solving the human rights problems in the region forever.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 03:59 IST

LGTBQ, property rights to women accomplished through Art 370...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Equal rights to the LGTBQ communities and property rights to women have only been accomplished through the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said Kashmiri columnist and political commentator Sunanda Vashisht.

Read More
iocl