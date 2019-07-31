President Kovind arrives in Gambia

Banjul [Gambia], July 30 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday arrived in Banjul and was received by his Gambian counterpart Adama Barrow.

Upon his arrival, Kovind inspected the Guard of Honour.

"President Kovind arrives in Banjul, The Gambia. The President was warmly received by Gambian President Adama Barrow. This is the first-ever state visit to The Gambia by an Indian President," read a tweet on the President of India's official account.

Kovind arrived in Banjul after completing the first leg of his visit to Benin.

In Benin, Kovind offered concessional financial assistance of USD 100 million to Benin with an aim to help the West African country meet its Sustainable Development Goals.

The two sides signed four agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU).

The four documents include a Cultural Exchange Programme between India and Benin for the years 2019-2023. It also includes an agreement on the mutual exemption from visa requirement for holders of diplomatic, official/service passports. (ANI)





