President Kovind arrives in Gambia

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:18 IST

Banjul [Gambia], July 30 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday arrived in Banjul and was received by his Gambian counterpart Adama Barrow.
Upon his arrival, Kovind inspected the Guard of Honour.
"President Kovind arrives in Banjul, The Gambia. The President was warmly received by Gambian President Adama Barrow. This is the first-ever state visit to The Gambia by an Indian President," read a tweet on the President of India's official account.
Kovind arrived in Banjul after completing the first leg of his visit to Benin.
In Benin, Kovind offered concessional financial assistance of USD 100 million to Benin with an aim to help the West African country meet its Sustainable Development Goals.
The two sides signed four agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU).
The four documents include a Cultural Exchange Programme between India and Benin for the years 2019-2023. It also includes an agreement on the mutual exemption from visa requirement for holders of diplomatic, official/service passports. (ANI)


Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:45 IST

Furukawa Automotive Systems holds 'Skill Olympics'

Shiga [Japan], July 30 (ANI) Japan-based Furukawa Automotive Systems held annually "Skill Olympics" This year, the winner of "Game of Assembly" is the team from Vietnam. They made high-quality wire harnesses at an overwhelming speed compared to other teams.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:33 IST

Ajinomoto blending with local taste as it expands business to Africa

Abuja [Nigeria], July 30 (ANI): Japan's Ajinomoto Group, which produces and sells various seasonings and processed foods, is trying to expand its business to Africa but are finding it difficult to sell their products in these new markets.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:21 IST

Nepal court sends India fake currency kingpin, 3 Pak nationals to custody

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 30 (ANI): The Kathmandu District Court on Tuesday sent Indian fake currency kingpin Yunus Ansari and five others to custody.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:04 IST

India, Japan working together to ensure stable, peaceful,...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): India and Japan are working closely to ensure that the Indo-Pacific region is "stable, peaceful and prosperous", said Kenji Hiramatsu, Japan's Ambassador, here on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:10 IST

27 pc reduction in civilian casualties in Afghanistan: UN

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 30 (ANI): United Nations on Tuesday said that in Afghanistan there is 27 per cent reduction in civilian casualties in the first half of 2019 as compared to the same period last year.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 20:58 IST

Pak: 4 killed, 20 injured in Quetta explosion

Quetta [Pakistan], July 30 : At least four people were killed and 20 others suffered injuries in an explosion in Quetta's Liaquat Bazar on Tuesday, police said.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:50 IST

500 Sikh pilgrims reach Pak for Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birthday...

Kartarpur [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): A special 'jatha' of around 500 Sikh pilgrims reached here on Tuesday to take part in the celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at his birthplace on August 1.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:43 IST

Benin-based artiste sings 'Vaishnav Jan To' for President Kovind

Porto-Novo [Benin], July 30 (ANI): Benin-based artiste Zeynab Abib on Tuesday sang Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan To' at an event which saw President Ram Nath Kovind in attendance.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:41 IST

Al-Qaeda continues to cooperate closely with LeT, Haqqani...

New York [US] July 30 (ANI): Pakistan-based terror outfit Al Qaeda continues to cooperate closely with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Haqqani Network, said United Nations in its report.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:05 IST

India gifts 44 SUVs to Mozambique

Maputo [Mozambique], July 30 (ANI): As a token of friendship, India on Tuesday gifted 44 sports utility vehicles (SUVs) to Mozambican Ministry of Interior.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:40 IST

500 Sikh pilgrims cross Pak for Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth celebrations

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): A special 'jatha' of around 500 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan for Nankana Sahib on Tuesday to begin celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev from his birthplace on August 1.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:31 IST

3 minors killed in Kandahar roadside blast

Kandahar [Afghanistan], July 30 (ANI): As many as three children were killed after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in a busy market in Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan on Tuesday, officials said.

