President Kovind arrives in Guinea

Conakry [Guinea], Aug 2 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Guinea on Thursday on the third leg of his three-nation tour to the West African region.

Kovind arrived at the Conakry Gbessia International Airport here and was accorded a ceremonial welcome with military honour. He was received by President of Guinea Alpha Conde along with other dignitaries, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote on Twitter.

This is the first-ever state visit by an Indian President to Guinea.

Later in the day, Kovind and Conde will hold delegation-level talks aimed at further deepening relations between the two countries.

The Indian President is on a week-long official tour to the three countries of West Africa, namely Benin, The Gambia and Guinea.

In Benin, Kovind offered concessional financial assistance of USD 100 million with an aim to help the West African country meet its Sustainable Development Goals. The two sides signed four agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU).

During the visit to The Gambia, the Indian President promised to extend an assistance of USD 500,000 in support of skill development and cottage industry projects in the West African country.



In addition, the two sides also signed and exchanged a Memoranda of Understanding on Cooperation in the field of Traditional Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy. (ANI)