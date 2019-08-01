President Kovind hails Indian diaspora in The Gambia

Banjul [The Gambia], Aug 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday appreciated the Indian diaspora for their hard work and for assimilating themselves well with the local Gambian community, thereby establishing a good reputation for the country in the African nation.

"Here in The Gambia, I am told that the Indian community has integrated well into the Gambian society and established a good reputation for itself and for India. I congratulate you on being successful representatives of India," President Kovind said while addressing the Indian diaspora here.

Valuing the roles played by Indians for the development of the African nation, the President said, "As teachers and educators, you have given a helping hand to the nation-building in this country. As entrepreneurs, you have created economic opportunity and imparted skills to local people. As traders, you have helped foster commerce and industry between the two countries."

"More importantly, you have nurtured your cultural moorings and traditions to grow in this country. I am happy to learn that you speak in your mother tongue with families and friends, be it Hindi, Malayalam, Sindhi, Gujarati, or Punjabi and are eagerly passing the same to your future generations," he added.

Kovind said that India has emerged as a key driver of growth of African countries. He added that as many as 18 new embassies will be opened across the continent.

The Indian President is on a seven-day official visit to three West African countries of Benin, The Gambia and Guinea. Later today, he would inaugurate exhibitions on Mahatma Gandhi and Khadi at the Ebunjan Theatre in The Gambia to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma. (ANI)