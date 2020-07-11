President of Bolivian Senate tests positive for coronavirus

Sucre [Bolivia], July 11 (ANI): President of the Bolivian Senate Monica Eva Copa said she had been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease, reported Sputnik.

The development comes a day after interim President of Bolivia said she has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am informing Bolivia that my COVID-19 tests turned out to be positive. I am following the epidemiological protocols and will remain in isolation for the necessary time. My condition is stable, and I will not refrain from performing my duties in the Plurinational Legislative Assembly [parliament], will continue to work remotely," Copa wrote on her Twitter page on late Friday, according to Sputnik.

Interim President of Bolivia, Jeanine Anez Chavez, on Thursday (local time) said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Worldwide, more than 12.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, with fatalities related to the virus over 559,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Bolivia has registered about 44,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with more than 1,600 fatalities.

Earlier, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro had tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

