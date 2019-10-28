New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): President Azali Assoumani of Comoros sent Diwali greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.
Comoros, is a country located in the Indian Ocean which is also a member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)
"Wish a very happy #Diwali to Prime Minister @narendramodi, @VPSecretariat @MVenkaiahNaidu and the people of #India. May this Festival of Lights bring peace and prosperity in the lives of people of our two countries! @theabhayk," Assoumani said in a tweet.
Earlier this month, Vice President had visited the island and was decorated with the highest civilian award of Comoros. Six key agreements were signed during his visit including in the sector of defence cooperation.
He was also invited to address the Comorian Parliament. India's Ambassador to Comoros Abhay Kumar said that India and Comoros enjoy very friendly relations and Diwali greetings from President Azali Assoumani shows the growing warmth in the bilateral ties with this key Indian Ocean island.
Vice President Naidu warmly reciprocated to the Diwali greetings of President Azali Assoumani.
"Thank you President @Azali_officiel for your warm #Diwali wishes! May this festive occasion bring peace and prosperity in the lives of the people of our two countries!" the Vice President said replying to Assoumani.
In Madagascar's capital Antananarivo, Ambassador Abhay Kumar hosted Diwali celebrations at his residence which was attended by the Secretary-General of the Presidency, Secretary-General of Foreign Affairs and Secretary-General of Defence of Madagascar among others.
In India, Diwali was celebrated with much fanfare on Sunday. (ANI)
President of Comoros greets Vice President Naidu, PM Modi on Diwali
ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 10:24 IST
