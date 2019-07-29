Prez Kovind, Beninese counterpart hold talks in Cotonou

Cotonou [Benin], July 29 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday held talks with his Beninese counterpart Patrice Talon after he was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace here on Monday.

Kovind is currently on the first leg of his three-nation visit to Africa. He reached Cotonou on Sunday.

He was received by the Foreign Minister of Benin, Aurelien Agbenonci, upon his arrival at the Cardinal Bernadine de Cotonou International Airport here.

This is the first-ever state visit by an Indian President to Benin. The visit is aimed at further deepening India's relations with the African country. During his week-long tour, Kovind will also be visiting the Gambia and Guinea.

Kovind is also scheduled to travel to Porto Novo, the seat of Beninese Parliament, according to a statement of the Ministry of External Affairs. He will be addressing the National Assembly there. The President of Benin will also be hosting a banquet in Kovind's honour.

Kovind will meet members of the Indian community at a reception in Cotonou on July 30 before leaving for the Gambia. (ANI)

