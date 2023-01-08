Protest in Pakistan's South Waziristan continues against rising 'terrorism'

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 8 (ANI): The large-scale protest against the recent wave of terrorism and lawlessness in the restive South Waziristan in northwest Pakistan continues to occur as protesters blocked the Wana-Razmak road to all traffic for the second day.

Residents of the South Waziristan region staged massive protests in the tribal district and chanted slogans against a surge in terrorism in the tribal district, The News International newspaper reported.

The protests took place at Rustam Bazaar in Wana. The protesters included people from various political parties like the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), National Democratic Movement (NDM), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP).

Additionally, civil society organisations, lawyers, traders and the general public also joined the rally to show their support.

The protesters carried banners and placards and demanded the government play its role in maintaining law and order in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, particularly in the merged tribal districts.



They also chanted slogans against the spike in terrorism in the region, asking authorities to take action to improve the deteriorating law and order in the South Waziristan region.

Speaking to reporters after holding talks with the protesters, Assistant Commissioner Wana, Yasir Salman Kundi said all the demands of the protesters were genuine. He added that the district administration was trying to fulfill their demands under 10-point agenda.

Kundi said that no effort would be spared for the restoration of peace.

These protests come amid a surge in militancy across Pakistan after Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off its ceasefire agreement with the government on November 28 last year and ordered its militants to stage attacks across the country.

The year 2022 ended with the deadliest month for Pakistan's security personnel in over a decade, said an Islamabad-based think tank as it pointed to the emergence of TTP as the biggest threat to the country. (ANI)

