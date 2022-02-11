Quad is vibrant, substantial framework: Jaishankar at FM's meeting in Melbourne

Melbourne [Australia], February 11 (ANI): Underling an agenda that seeks to further the shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said the grouping will continue to support ASEAN partners in their efforts to uphold peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Jaishankar made these remarks at the fourth Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in Melbourne hosted by Australia where the top diplomats of the grouping sought to bolster cooperation in areas including security, COVID-19 pandemic and the Indo-Pacific region.

"The interactions that we have had has made it evident that robust bilateral relations between our respective countries, our strategic convergences and our shared democratic values have all combined to make the Quad a vibrant and substantial framework," said Jaishankar at a joint press conference after the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Melbourne.

Jaishankar said that Quad members are keen to work together to further peace and stability and economic prosperity in the Indo-Pacific through collective efforts which address contemporary issues.

"In this context, we will continue to support our ASEAN partners in their efforts to uphold peace, stability and prosperity in the region. Their centrality is important to recognise and reiterate," he added.



The minister further said the Quad members today reviewed Quad's ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed to expedite the delivery of safe and affordable vaccines.

"Quad's discussion and efforts to build resilient supply chains, enhance the availability of trusted critical technologies, counter disinformation and uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system, will contribute to fostering global economic resilience," Jaishankar said.

He also welcomed the Quad's shared desire to address common global threats such as terrorism, strengthen maritime domain awareness and assistance to Indo Pacific countries in the area of cyber security.

"Taking forward Quad's positive agenda which our leaders endorsed last year, will take steps to strengthen our people-to-people linkages through education programmes and think tank dialogues. We will work together to give shape and substance to a positive agenda to make it in the words of my Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a force for global good," Jaishankar he concluded.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is a partnership of four nations, each of whom shares a commitment to openness, transparency and challenges coming out of the current global order.

This is the first time Quad Foreign Ministers are meeting since the two Quad Summits last year. (ANI)

