Rajnath Singh arrives in Mozambique, visits FADM military headquarters

Maputo [Mozambique], July 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday visited the military headquarters of the Armed Forces for the Defence of Mozambique (FADM) following his arrival at Southern African country.

"Reached Maputo in Mozambique and visited the FADM Military Headquarters this evening. India is willing to forge a strong bilateral relationship with Mozambique by increasing regular engagement and cooperation in multiple spheres. @IndiainMoz," Singh tweeted on Sunday.



Singh is on a three-day visit to Mozambique aimed at strengthening defence cooperation between New Delhi and Maputo. He is accompanied by Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and External Affairs.

Singh is scheduled to hold talks with Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and Minister of National Defence Atanasio Ntumuke, Foreign Minister and Interior Minister during the visit.

The Union Minister is also expected to sign three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) related to defence cooperation with the African nation.

The Ministry of Defence stressed that bilateral relations between India and Mozambique are seeing further improvement, following the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the African country in July 2016. (ANI)

