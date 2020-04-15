Rio de Janeiro governor tests positive for coronavirus

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], April 15 (ANI): Wilson Witzel, the governor of the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, has been tested positive for coronavirus.

"On Friday, I began feeling ill and asked for a coronavirus test. Today the result came and it turned out to be positive," Witzel said in a video message posted on his Twitter page on Tuesday evening.

The governor said that he had several symptoms of the disease, including fever, sore throat, and fatigue, Sputnik reported.

"Right now, I feel better and I will continue to work while in self-isolation, following the recommendations of doctors," Witzel further said.

Brazil has reported 24,000 cases of coronavirus since the outbreak of the disease.

Several political figures, including presidential communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten, have tested positive for the disease during the ongoing outbreak. (ANI)

