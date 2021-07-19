Road accident claims 14 lives in southwest Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria], July 19 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 14 people were killed following a road accident in Nigeria's southwestern state of Osun, according to local authorities on Sunday.

Four others sustained injuries in the accident caused by a truck-bus collision on the Ipetu-Ijesa-Ilesa highway in Osun on Saturday evening, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said.



Agnes Ogungbemi, a spokeswoman for the FRSC, said in a statement that rescuers met dead bodies littering the area when they arrived for a rescue operation.

An investigation by the agency, she said, indicated that the accident occurred "due to disobedience to road safety ordinance by motorists."

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria due to bad roads, speeding, and reckless driving. (ANI/Xinhua)

