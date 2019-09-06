Robert Mugabe
Robert Mugabe

Robert Mugabe, longstanding dictator of Zimbabwe, dies at 95

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:58 IST

Singapore, Sept 6 (ANI): Zimbabwe's revolutionary leader and long-time dictator Robert Mugabe has died in Singapore aged 95 on Friday, according to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Mugabe, who served as Prime Minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987, was dethroned in a military coup in November 2017, was hospitalized in Singapore for health issues since April and passed away at a hospital in Singapore, reported CNN.
"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President,' tweeted Mnangagwa.
"Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he added.
The former political prisoner turned guerrilla leader stormed to power in the 1980 elections after a mounting rebellion and economic sanctions forced the Rhodesian government to the negotiating table.
Mugabe - who notoriously said that "only God" could ever remove him from office - was removed from power by then vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa to make way for his wife, Grace.
The proposal to impeach the strongman was drafted by Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF), which had earlier expelled Mugabe from the party - the same party that Mugabe led from the forefront close to four decades. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:45 IST

In the run-up to FATF Plenary action, Pak lobbies for support on...

Bangkok [Thailand], Sep 6 (ANI): Pakistan has been lobbying with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which is due to present, by October, its evaluation report on Islamabad's action plan to curb terror financing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:37 IST

Taliban, govt. forces clash in western Afghan city

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 6 (ANI): The Taliban have stormed the outskirts of Farah city located in western Afghanistan, prompting the government forces to engage in heavy clashes since early Friday morning (local time), an official said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:18 IST

North Korea unlikely to receive food aid by end of Sept

Seoul [South Korea], Sep 6 (ANI) The Unification Ministry here on Friday said that the promised food aid is unlikely to be delivered to North Korea by the end of this month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:15 IST

India, S Korea ink 2 MoUs to boost defence cooperation

Seoul [South Korea], Sep 6 (ANI): India and South Korea on Friday signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart here with an aim to intensify defence cooperation between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 08:40 IST

Sudanese PM announces formation of first cabinet since removal of Bashir

Khartoum [Sudan], Sep 6 (ANI): Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Thursday (local time) announced the formation of a transitional cabinet, the first since the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:27 IST

Sri Lanka: 293 suspects arrested in connection with Easter Sunday attacks

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 6 (ANI): The Sri Lankan police on Thursday said that 293 suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the Easter Sunday bombings in the island country in April.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:27 IST

Hurricane Dorian: Toll mounts to 30 in Bahamas

Nassau [Bahamas], Sept 6 (ANI): At least 30 people have died due to Hurricane Dorian which wreaked havoc in the Bahamas earlier this week, the country's Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said on Thursday evening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:46 IST

Pak: Rescue worker killed, 10 injured in Quetta blasts

Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan], Sept 6 (ANI): A rescue worker was killed and 10 others were injured after twin IED blasts rocked Quetta's Khezai Chowk area on Thursday evening, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:20 IST

Rajnath meets S Korean defence counterpart, discusses boosting ties

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held bilateral talks with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-Doo where they reviewed defence cooperation between both countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 06:04 IST

Vladivostok: Modi refuses sofa, opts for chair at photo session

Vladivostok [Russia], Sept 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declined a sprawling sofa kept specially for him at a photo session here and instead chose to sit on a chair along with others.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:56 IST

More than half US voters prepared to reject Trump in 2020...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 6 (Sputnik/ANI): About 52 per cent of US voters plan to vote against President Donald Trump in next year's national election although he retains broad core Republican support, a new poll showed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:25 IST

India-Indonesia trade target of USD 50 bn will now be set on...

Jakarta [Indonesia], Sept 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that with the opening of the CII representative office in Jakarta, Indian industries will find an ideal platform to proactively engage with their Indonesian counterparts, and the bilateral trade target of USD

Read More
iocl