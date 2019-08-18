Representative image
Representative image

Russia: 1 killed, 32 injured in bus accident

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 03:24 IST

Perm [Russia], Aug 18 (Sputnik/ANI): One woman was killed and a total of 32 people were injured as a bus carrying 59 passengers crashed into a store in the Russian city of Perm, the region's health ministry said on Saturday.
"As of 20.20 [local time, 15.20 GMT], 32 injured were hospitalized, including 10 children (nine in moderate condition, one child in serious condition) and 22 adults (five of them in serious condition)," the ministry said in a statement.
The region's authorities earlier reported that one woman was killed in the accident.
The reason behind the accident is being investigated. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 03:20 IST

Israel shoots down 2 out of 3 rockets fired from Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 18 (ANI): Israel on Saturday said that it has shot down two out of three rockets fired from the Gaza strip.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 03:18 IST

Kabul: Blast inside wedding hall, casualties feared

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): At least 20 people are feared dead following a blast in Darulaman area of Kabul city on Saturday (local time) reported a senior Afghan official.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:26 IST

India, Bhutan agree to explore new areas of bilateral cooperation

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Moving beyond hydropower sector, India and Bhutan on Saturday agreed to explore new areas of bilateral cooperation including healthcare, education, science, and technology during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Himalayan nation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:23 IST

Prepared to meet Zakir Naik in court: Malaysian minister M Kulasegaran

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 17 (ANI): Malaysian Human Resource Minister M Kulasegaran said on Friday that he is prepared to meet controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik in court after the latter demanded an apology from the minister for making derogatory remarks towards him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:15 IST

Naidu meets Lithuanian President, briefs him on decisions related to J-K

Vilnius [Lithuania], Aug 17 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who began a three-nation tour to the Baltic region on Saturday, briefed the Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on the recent decisions of the Indian government to abrogate Article 370 and the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir.<

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:53 IST

Kashmir issue linked with Pakistan's security: DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 17 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday linked Kashmir issue with its security and urged the world to take a note of the statement made by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on nuclear policy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:14 IST

Bhutan, India 'living definition of true friendship': Lotay Tshering

Semthoka [Bhutan], Aug 17 (ANI): Expressing gratitude for the support extended by India to Bhutan through a slew of initiatives and projects, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on Saturday that the two neighbouring countries are the "living definition of true friendship."

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:06 IST

ANI scribe stands up against Pakistanis' act of vandalising Indian flag

London [UK], Aug 17 (ANI): The ANI reporter here stood up against the despicable act of tearing and disregarding the tricolour by Pakistani supporters during a recent protest outside the Indian High Commission on the Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:23 IST

PM Modi meets monks at Simtokha Dzong in Bhutan

Semtokha [Bhutan], Aug 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to Bhutan, met a group of monks at the Simtokha Dzong in Semtokha on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:50 IST

Honour for India to be part of Bhutan's development: PM Modi

Thimphu [Bhuan], Aug 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it is an honour for India to be part of the development process of Bhutan and expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to be "a unique model of bilateral ties" in the world.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:16 IST

Imran Khan postpones Lahore visit due to escalated tensions along LoC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 17 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has postponed his planned visit to Lahore due to escalated tensions on the Line of Control (LoC), state media has reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 18:07 IST

RuPay launched in Bhutan, 9 MoUs exchanged between New Delhi, Thimphu

Semthoka [Bhutan], Aug 17 (ANI): Nine MoUs and one power purchase agreement were exchanged between India and Bhutan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering at the Semtokha Dzong here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl