Perm [Russia], Aug 18 (Sputnik/ANI): One woman was killed and a total of 32 people were injured as a bus carrying 59 passengers crashed into a store in the Russian city of Perm, the region's health ministry said on Saturday.
"As of 20.20 [local time, 15.20 GMT], 32 injured were hospitalized, including 10 children (nine in moderate condition, one child in serious condition) and 22 adults (five of them in serious condition)," the ministry said in a statement.
The region's authorities earlier reported that one woman was killed in the accident.
The reason behind the accident is being investigated. (Sputnik/ANI)
Russia: 1 killed, 32 injured in bus accident
ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 03:24 IST
