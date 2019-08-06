Russia: 12 injured in Krasnoyarsk explosion

Krasnoyarsk [Russia], Aug 06 (ANI): At least 12 people have suffered injuries in an explosion at an ammunition depot in the Krasnoyarsk region, TASS reported on Tuesday.

The explosion was reported on late Monday. The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

Eleven injured were taken to hospital, while one is still conscious and undergoing a medical examination. Out of 11, the condition of two people were critical and they were airlifted to a hospital in Krasnoyarsk.

Locals were evacuated from settlements within the 20 km radius of the base. (ANI)

