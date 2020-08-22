Russia conducted over 34.1 million COVID-19 tests

Moscow [Russia], Aug 22 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 34.1 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Russia, with over 220,000 people being monitored, the country's consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday.

"We have conducted over 34.1 million coronavirus tests in Russia. 220,288 people are remaining under medical supervision," the watchdog said in a statement, adding that 316,000 tests have been done in the last 24 hours.

Russia has confirmed a total of 946,976 cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll from the disease has reached 16,189. (ANI/Sputnik)

