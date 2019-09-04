Russia: Modi visits 'Far East Street' exhibition with Putin

Vladivostok [Russia], Sept 04 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to Russia, visited the 'Far East Street' exhibition here with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"I am grateful to my friend, President Putin for taking me around the 'Far East Street' exhibition this evening. This brief conversation shows his passion for sports, even those popular in India," tweeted Modi.

The PM reached Russia on Wednesday. Upon his arrival, Modi received a Guard of Honour at the Vladivostok International Airport.

After this, he met the Russian President and paid a visit to the 'Zvezda' Shipbuilding Complex. The two leaders also spent "quality time" together onboard a ship as part of a special gesture to further cement cooperation with "a valued friend", according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Modi and Putin also held bilateral and delegation-level talks. The two leaders signed various agreements in the fields of military and technical cooperation, energy and science, LNG Business and LNG supplies, and natural gas, to name a few.

The Prime Minister, along with Putin, is slated to address the fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Thursday. (ANI)

