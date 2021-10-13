Russia records 28,717 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], October 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 28,717 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 28,190 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 78,61,681, the federal response centre said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 28,717 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,493 cases (8.7 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.37 per cent.



Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 4,410 daily infections, down from 4,699 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,470 cases, up from 2,158, and the Moscow region with 1,898 cases, up from 1,804.

The response centre reported a new record of 984 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 973 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 2,19,329.

In the same 24 hours, 21,801 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 20,706 the day before, bringing the total to 69,16,086. (ANI/Sputnik)

