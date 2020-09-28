Russia records 8,135 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], September 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 8,135 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 7,867 yesterday, bringing the cumulative case total to 1,159,573, the coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 8,135 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 2,200 (27 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the total count has now reached 1,159,573.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 2,217 new positive tests were registered. A total of 237 new cases were identified in St. Petersburg and 212 were confirmed in the Moscow region. No new cases were recorded in the Republic of Adygea.

The response center also reported 61 coronavirus-related fatalities over the last 24 hours, raising Russia's total death toll to 20,385.

As many as 2,702 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, bringing the total number of discharges to 9,45,920. (ANI/Sputnik)