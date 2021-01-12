Russia registers 22,934 new COVID-19 cases

Moscow [Russia], January 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 22,934 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,315 the day before, taking the tally to 3,448,203, the coronavirus response centre said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 22,934 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,827 cases (12.3 per cent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,448,203, with the rate of increase at 0.7 per cent.



Moscow confirmed 5,001 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 4,646 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,731 cases, down from 3,004 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,083 new cases, down from 1,315 the day before.

The response centre reported 531 coronavirus fatalities, up from 436 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 62,804.

Total recoveries count 2,825,430 after 24,755 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 21,786 the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

