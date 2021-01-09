Russia reports 23,309 new COVID-19 cases

Moscow [Russia], January 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 23,309 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,652 the day before, taking the tally to 3,379,103, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 23,309 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 2,759 cases (11.8 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said.

The highest daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (4,900), St. Petersburg (3,006) and the Moscow Region (1,184).



Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 3,379,103, with the rate of increase at 0.7 percent.

The death toll has totaled 61,381, with an increase of 470 over the past 24 hours, up from 454 the day before.

Total recoveries count 2,754,809 as 23,680 more people have been discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 21,677 the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

