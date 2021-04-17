Russia reports 9321 new COVID-19 cases

Moscow [Russia], April 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 9,321 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,995 the day before, taking the tally to 4,693,469, the coronavirus response centre said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 9,321 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,152 cases (12.4 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,693,469 with the rate of increase at 0.20 percent.



Moscow confirmed 2,822 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 2,476 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 701 cases, down from 704 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 586 new cases, down from 595 on Friday.

The response center reported 398 coronavirus-related fatalities, up from 397 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 105,193.

Total recoveries count 4,319,389 after 8,832 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 9,109 the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

