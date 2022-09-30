Russia requests UN Security Council to meet over Nord Stream leaks

A probe is underway into leaks in two Russian gas pipelines amid concerns about sabotage of infrastructure at the heart of a European energy standoff.

The Kremlin said Russia is "extremely concerned" about the damage sustained by the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.

In a statement, pipeline operator Nord Stream AG said three offshore lines of the Russia-built Nord Stream gas pipeline system sustained "unprecedented" damage, leaking gas into the Baltic Sea.

"No variant can be ruled out," Peskov said as quoted by DPA citing state news agency Interfax on Tuesday when asked if it could have been an act of sabotage.

"Obviously, there is a destruction of the pipeline. And what the reason is, there is no option that can be ruled out until the results of the investigation emerge," he said.

"This is an absolutely unprecedented situation that needs to be resolved quickly."

The damage to the key pipelines comes amid an ongoing energy dispute that began after Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February this year.

Europe accuses Russia of weaponising energy supplies in response to Western sanctions. Meanwhile, Moscow blames sanctions and technical issues for supply disruptions.

Earlier, on Monday night, the pressure dropped, which was detected in both pipelines. The average pressure of 105 bar dropped to 7 bar on the German side, DPA reported. (ANI)