हिंदी खबर
Russia requests UN Security Council to meet over Nord Stream leaks

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2022 23:27 IST


Moscow [Russia], September 29 (ANI): Russia has requested the United Nations Security Council to hold an emergency meeting over the acts of sabotage on Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.
Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said, "#Zakharova: Russia has requested that the UN Security Council hold an emergency meeting on the provocations against #NordStream1 and #NordStream2 pipelines, to be held tomorrow, on Friday. We will push for an honest investigation."
Earlier, European Union Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell Wednesday expressed deep concern about damage to the Nord Stream pipelines, the strategic infrastructure that links Russia to Europe.

Borrell warned that any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is "utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response."
"The European Union is deeply concerned about damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that have resulted in leaks in the international waters of the Baltic Sea. Safety and environmental concerns are of utmost priority. These incidents are not a coincidence and affect us all," the top EU official said in a statement.
"All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act. We will support any investigation aimed at getting full clarity on what happened and why, and will take further steps to increase our resilience in energy security," he added.
On Monday, Danish and Swedish officials said that leaks had been identified in Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 under the Baltic Sea off the coast of Denmark's Bornholm island.

A probe is underway into leaks in two Russian gas pipelines amid concerns about sabotage of infrastructure at the heart of a European energy standoff.
The Kremlin said Russia is "extremely concerned" about the damage sustained by the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.
In a statement, pipeline operator Nord Stream AG said three offshore lines of the Russia-built Nord Stream gas pipeline system sustained "unprecedented" damage, leaking gas into the Baltic Sea.
"No variant can be ruled out," Peskov said as quoted by DPA citing state news agency Interfax on Tuesday when asked if it could have been an act of sabotage.
"Obviously, there is a destruction of the pipeline. And what the reason is, there is no option that can be ruled out until the results of the investigation emerge," he said.
"This is an absolutely unprecedented situation that needs to be resolved quickly."
The damage to the key pipelines comes amid an ongoing energy dispute that began after Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February this year.
Europe accuses Russia of weaponising energy supplies in response to Western sanctions. Meanwhile, Moscow blames sanctions and technical issues for supply disruptions.
Earlier, on Monday night, the pressure dropped, which was detected in both pipelines. The average pressure of 105 bar dropped to 7 bar on the German side, DPA reported. (ANI)

