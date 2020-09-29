Russia-South Korea trade nears $25 billion: Foreign Minister Lavrov

Moscow [Russia], September 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The volume of bilateral trade between Russia and South Korea has approached $25 billion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.



"The Republic of Korea is among the key trade and economic partners of Russia. The volume of bilateral trade has come close to $25 billion," Lavrov said in an interview with South Korean news agency Yonhap.

He said Moscow attached particular importance to interaction within the framework of the Russian-Korean interregional cooperation forum, the third meeting of which is to be held in South Korea next year. (ANI/Sputnik)

