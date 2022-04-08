Russia urges US to discuss cybercrimes with facts in hand: Foreign Ministry

Moscow [Russia], April 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow calls on Washington to discuss possible cybercrimes on a reciprocal basis with the facts in hand, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We would like to emphasize that we have much more reason to accuse Western countries of sponsoring cybercriminals. But we show common sense and composure. We are ready to consider on a reciprocal basis specific and fact-based complaints about computer hacking," Zakharova said in a statement.

Moscow is also ready for a broader dialogue on the rejection of the militarization of cyberspace and its use for peaceful purposes, she said.



"The dual-task is to prevent the transformation of the ICT environment into an arena for interstate confrontation and to ensure the use of these technologies for the benefit of the development of all states," the spokeswoman said.

US accusations against Russia of cyberattacks are yet another piece of propaganda from the Joe Biden administration, she said.

"We note with regret that this is not the first time the US government has been trying to attribute its own domestic and foreign policy miscalculations to some intrigues of the 'Russians,' groundlessly asserting that undermining security in cyberspace is 'beneficial to Moscow," the statement says. "The purpose of propaganda rhetoric is obvious: through discrediting the Russian Federation and its policy to strengthen international information security to cover up the unleashed cyber aggression against our country." (ANI/Sputnik)

