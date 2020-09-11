Russian Foreign Ministry refutes new US election meddling claims, criticises sanctions

Moscow [Russia], September 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow believes that new US statements on Russia's alleged attempts to meddle in the US elections are insinuations and all these accusations are unfounded, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

On Thursday, the US Department of the Treasury imposed new sanctions on four Russia-linked individuals, including Ukrainian parliament member Andrii Derkach, for allegedly interfering in the US election. Washington designated Russian nationals Artem Lifshits, Anton Andreyev, and Darya Aslanova for their work on behalf of the previously sanctioned Internet Research Agency.

"A kind of sanctions assembly line has just released one more product: under the pretext of notorious interference in the election process, three more Russian citizens have been brought under US restrictions," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, this move alienates the prospect for stabilisation of the Russia-US relations.

"By doing so, Washington demonstrates its intention to follow the course of further aggravating bilateral relations, and this is regrettable. However, this is probably a deliberate choice of those who shape the US policy in the Russian direction," she added.

Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system, saying such practices run contrary to the principles and practice of the country's foreign policy. (ANI/Sputnik)

