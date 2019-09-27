Russia's border forces detain 262 North Korean fishermen in exclusive economic zone

Moscow [Russia], Sept 27 (ANI): Russia border forces on Friday detained three schooners and several motorboats with 262 North Korean fishermen in the exclusive economic zone.

"The North Korean fishermen have not offered resistance during the examination of the vessels. On Friday, September 27, the detained persons were taken to the Primorsky Territory's port city of Nakhodka. The vessels are in a harbour," a representative of the Federal Security Service's border guard command for Primorsky Territory told Sputnik on Friday.

Over 30,000 illegally caught squids as well as banned fishing gear have been confiscated from the poachers. (ANI)

