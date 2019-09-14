Russian flag
Russian flag

Russia's special envoy to Afghanistan meets Taliban

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 03:19 IST

Moscow [Russia], Sept 14 (ANI): Russian President's special representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov on Friday met a delegation of the Taliban in Moscow and emphasised the need for resumption of peace talks between the militant group and the United States to end 18-year of war in Afghanistan.
"Russian Presidential Special Representative for Afghanistan, Director of the Second Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Zamir Kabulov received the Taliban delegation in Moscow," Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
"The Russian side emphasised the need to resume talks between the United States and the Taliban... The Taliban, in turn, reaffirmed its readiness to continue dialogue with Washington," it said.
The meeting between Russia and Taliban came days after US President Donald Trump had called off the negotiations with Taliban and cancelled a "secret meeting" with the group's representatives at Camp David in the wake of the Kabul terror attack, which claimed 12 lives, including an American soldier.
Despite Trump's decision, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that the administration is still working towards a deal but it will not proceed until the Taliban delivers on its commitments.
The talks between the US and the Taliban began last October in Qatar. The US side was led by its Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who has held a series of talks with Taliban, the Afghan government and neighbouring countries to reach a consensus to end the conflict.
Earlier, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said that the Trump administration had reached a deal 'in principle' to withdraw over 5,000 troops from Afghanistan in exchange for guarantees by the Taliban to not allow the war-torn country to be used as a base for attacks abroad. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 02:08 IST

'Free Hong Kong': Protestors use torches, lanterns to light up hillsides

Hong Kong, Sept 14, (ANI): In an innovative peaceful protest, thousands of protesters used torches, lanterns and laser pens to light up the scenic hillsides with the message of "Free Hong Kong" during the mid-autumn festival.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 02:08 IST

EU, Germany, UK, France urge Iran to comply with 2015 nuclear deal

Brussels [Belgium], Sept 14 (ANI): Germany, the UK and France along with the European Union has expressed concern over Iran action to reduce compliance with 2015 nuclear deal and urged Tehran to "refrain" from any further steps that are inconsistent with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive P

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:46 IST

Nepal marks Indra Jatra with much fervour

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 13 (ANI): Tens of thousands of people gathered in Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu on Friday to mark the Indra Jatra festival with much fervor and gaiety.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:19 IST

Look into your cases of enforced disappearances, killings before...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): India on Friday advised Pakistan to look into its own cases of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the provinces of Balochistan, Sindh and other regions instead of peddling false narrative on the Kashmir issue at the UNHRC.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:19 IST

India, Switzerland sign three agreements during Kovind's visit

Bern [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): India and Switzerland on Friday signed three agreements to enhance cooperation in the fields of climate change, science and technology, and people-to-people ties following delegation-level talks between President Ram Nath Kovind and his Swiss counterpart Ueli Maur

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:15 IST

Kovind seeks Switzerland's support to enhance global efforts...

Bern [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): Underlining that India has been a victim of state-sponsored terrorism for decades, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appealed for Switzerland's support to strengthen global efforts against the menace.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:37 IST

India, Switzerland to have first automatic exchange of...

Berne [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): Stressing that tax evasion and money laundering have strong links with terrorism, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that India and Switzerland will have the first automatic exchange of information on tax matters in the coming weeks.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:19 IST

Imran Khan's 'big jalsa' was a flop show: PoK activist

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): A political activist in PoK, Amjad Ayub Mirza, on Friday said that a rally 'big jalsa' called by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Muzaffarabad on the Kashmir issue turned up to be a "flop show".

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:28 IST

Geneva: Activists hold protest outside UN office against Pak...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): Baloch and Sindhi activists on Friday gathered at Broken Chair in front of the United Nations office in Geneva to express their anger towards the atrocities committed by Pakistan Army in Balochistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:55 IST

UK PM Johnson to hold talks with Juncker next week

Brussels [Belgium], Sept 13 (ANI): UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson will have a working lunch with Jean Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission (EC) on Monday, according to Mina Andreeva, official spokesperson of President of the EC.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:38 IST

Imran Khan incites violence at PoK rally

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Sept 13 (ANI): Continuing his anti-India narrative, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday incited violence, saying that the people of Kashmir would move towards extremism to fight against the alleged human rights violation in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:47 IST

USA: 8 Indian-Americans arrested for importing, distributing opioid pills

Washington DC [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): US authorities have arrested eight Indian-Americans for their alleged involvement in the distribution of millions of opioid pills smuggled into the country from India, as per the US Justice Department.

Read More
iocl