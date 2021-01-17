Rwandan health insurance to cover COVID-19 treatment costs

Kigali [Rwanda], January 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Rwanda's current health insurance policies will cover a majority of costs related to COVID-19 treatment, as part of the efforts to reduce the mortality of the disease in the country, an official said Saturday.

This will encourage timely treatment and care for patients, Cornelle Ntihabotse, head of the department of clinical and public health services in the Ministry of Health, said on the national broadcaster Rwanda Television.



Ntihabotse said health insurance providers will cover 85 per cent to 90 per cent of the costs in response to a recent spike in cases.

He added that the health ministry has directed public health facilities to start considering health insurance while billing COVID-19 patients.

Rwanda on Saturday reported 277 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, setting a new record of the daily increase for three consecutive days. The national tally has thus reached 10,850 with 7,193 recoveries and 140 deaths. (ANI/Xinhua)

