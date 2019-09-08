Representative image
Representative image

S-400 systems will be delivered to India within 18-19 months: Russia

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:53 IST

Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (Sakhalin island), [Russia], Sept 8 (Sputnik/ANI): Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on Sunday said S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India in strict accordance with the schedule.
"The advance payment has been received and everything will be delivered in strict accordance with the schedule, within about 18-19 months," Borisov told state-owned broadcaster Rossiya-1.
Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss ways to further advance bilateral cooperation.
India had signed a USD 5.43-billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400 systems during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi on October 5 last year for long-term security needs. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:39 IST

Syria: Militants violated ceasefire 28 times in 24 hrs, says Russia

Moscow [Russia], Sept 08 (ANI): Russia on Sunday claimed that militants violated ceasefire 28 times in Syria in the past 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:26 IST

Nepal: 1,000 cases of dengue confirmed in Chitwan, awareness...

Chitwan [Nepal] Sept 8 (ANI): Nepal has begun large-scale awareness campaigns to deal with the dengue outbreak in Chitwan District after nearly 1,000 people were infected last month.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:09 IST

Hong Kong: Bizwomen to defend government actions in dealing with...

Hong Kong, Sept 8 (ANI): Top Hong Kong businesswomen are going to appear for the city in United Nation's top human rights body in Geneva to defend the government actions in dealing with the pro-democracy protest in the financial capital of Asia.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:01 IST

Afghanistan commits to holding presidential poll on time

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 8 (Sputnik/ANI): The Afghan government has reiterated its stance to hold the Presidential elections on time and move forward the ongoing peace process with "full wisdom and precision."

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:56 IST

Website of Pak state broadcaster briefly hacked

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 8 (ANI): The website of Radio Pakistan, the national state broadcaster, was briefly hacked on Sunday, Dawn reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:10 IST

Hurricane Dorian: India extends USD 1 mn aid to Bahamas

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): India on Sunday said it will extend immediate disaster relief of USD 1 million to the Bahamas which is facing the wrath of Hurricane Dorian.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 15:23 IST

Saudi king names son Abdulaziz as new energy minister

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Sep 8 (ANI): Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his son Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as the new energy minister of the country, the state media said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:10 IST

Kamala Harris presents plan to give healthcare, housing...

New Hampshire (New England) [US], Sept 8 (ANI): United States Senator from California and a 2020 US presidential hopeful, Kamala Harris on Saturday presented a new plan to boost veterans' access to health care and provide housing assistance to over half a million former service members.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:38 IST

Blast targets Afghan President's office in Jalalabad

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 8 (ANI): A blast occurred near President Ashraf Ghani's campaign office in the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province early on Sunday morning (local time), local officials told Tolo News.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:28 IST

Kamala Harris apologises for laughing after a questioner called...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 8 (ANI): Senator Kamala Harris on Saturday (local time) apologised following criticism that spurred after the California Democrat laughed and responded saying "Well said" to a lengthy question from a voter who had called President Donald Trump's actions "mentally retarded".

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 11:59 IST

Taliban abducts 6 radio journalists in eastern Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 8 (ANI): At least six mediapersons, working for private and government media organisations here, were abducted by the Taliban in Zurmat district in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 11:10 IST

S.Korea recovers from damage caused by Typhoon Lingling

Seoul [South Korea], Sep 8 (ANI): South Korea is working to recover from the damage caused by Typhoon Lingling, which hit the Korean Peninsula with heavy rains and strong winds the previous day.

Read More
iocl