S Jaishankar meets Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], June 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde and discussed bilateral cooperation on education, health, investment, and many more.

Taking to Twitter, EAM said that he and the Ethiopian President exchanged views on the regional and international situation.

"Thank Ethiopian President @SahleWorkZewde for receiving me. A good discussion on our bilateral cooperation including education, health, investment, as also development partnership. Also exchanged perspectives on the regional and international situation," EAM said.

After meeting the Ethiopian President, Jaishankar addressed the Indian community in Addis Ababa.

Taking to Twitter, S Jaishankar said, "Addressed the Indian community in Addis Ababa this morning. Their role in education and employment generation has been commendable. Their contribution to Ethiopian society is widely recognized. Thank them for keeping India's flag flying high."



Earlier, S Jaishankar inaugurated the new Indian Embassy Chancery building in the presence of Ethiopian Women and Social Affairs Minister Ergogie Tesfaye in Addis Ababa.

Meanwhile, S Jaishankar is all set to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from June 22-25 in Kigali.

The EAM will be leading the Indian delegation to the CHOGM, which had earlier been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jaishankar will be representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Commonwealth Summit on 24-25 June, while attending the pre-CHOGM Foreign Ministers' Meeting on June 23 in Kigali.

A number of Forums including the Commonwealth Youth Forum, Commonwealth Women Forum, Commonwealth Business Forum, Commonwealth People's Forum, and other side events are also planned on the side-lines of CHOGM by the incoming Chair of the Commonwealth, i.e. the Government of the Republic of Rwanda.

The theme of the 26th CHOGM Summit is, "Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming".

The Leaders of the Commonwealth Member States are scheduled to hold discussions on issues of contemporary relevance, including global challenges like climate change, food security, and health issues, and are likely to adopt the following four Outcome Documents: CHOGM Communique; Kigali Declaration on Child Care and Protection Reform; Declaration on Sustainable Urbanization and Commonwealth Living Lands Charter: A Commonwealth Call to Action on Living Lands (CALL).