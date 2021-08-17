S Korea: Samsung electronics stocks fell 20 pc compared to KOSPI market capitalisation in 23 months

Seoul [South Korea], August 17 (ANI/Global Economic): It is reported that Samsung Electronics, one of the largest cap stocks in Korean domestic stock market, decreased 20 per cent compared to the total securities market in 23 months.

According to the Korea Exchange and Infomax, Samsung Electronics' market capitalisation decreased 3.38 per cent from the previous day to 444.151 trillion won.

The KOSPI's total market capitalisation on this day was 2285.376 trillion won, and Samsung Electronics accounted for 19.43 per cent. Samsung Electronics' capitalisation exceeded 20 per cent on August 11, but it decreased to 19.87 per cent on August 12 and fell below 20 per cent for two consecutive days.

It is the first time that Samsung Electronics' market cap has fallen below 20 per cent since September 4, 2019 (19.84 per cent). At that time, the stock price was 44,100 won and the market capitalisation was 263.267 trillion won.

The cap based on the closing price on August 13 (19.43 per cent) is the lowest in 25 months since July 8, 2019 (19.27 per cent).

Samsung Electronics' cap decreased by five per cent compared to the end of last year (24.41 per cent). The market capitalisation has evaporated by 100 trillion won compared to January 11 this year (543.25 trillion won), which was the largest. At that time, the cap was 25.01 per cent.

Samsung Electronics has been supporting Korean domestic stock market. It also maintained the index by falling relatively less in March last year, when fears hit the domestic stock market due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



On March 19 last year, Samsung Electronics' market capitalisation was 256.402 trillion won, up to 26.10 per cent compared to the KOSPI (982.169 trillion won).

Samsung Electronics' share fell below 20 per cent in about two years, but the domestic stock market situation has changed significantly from two years ago.

At the time of September 4, 2019, the KOSPI was 1988.53 points, less than 2,000 points, and the total market capitalisation was only 1326.78 trillion won.

However, the current index is 3,171.29 points, more than 3,000 points, and the market capitalisation has increased by nearly 1,000 trillion won from two years ago.

Unlike the stock market in the past, which relied heavily on semiconductor industries, platform companies such as Naver and Kakao have grown significantly, and battery and automotive industries have also expanded.

In addition, as large companies such as Kakao Bank, HYBE, KRAFTON, and SK ie technology made IPOs, the market capitalisation of new listed stocks increased by nearly 200 trillion won last year and this year.

Although a price drop in large cap stocks is an unstable factor, there are also positive opinions that the decrease in Samsung Electronics' market share can reduce the dependence of the domestic stock market in the long run. (ANI/Global Economic)

