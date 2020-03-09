Safe and in good shape, says Sudanese PM after escaping assassination attempt

Khartoum [Sudan], Mar 9 (ANI): Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday said that he was 'safe and in good shape' following an assassination attempt targeting his convoy in the capital city.

Taking to Twitter, Hamdok said that Monday's incident will "not stand in the way" of the country's transition but will serve as an "additional push to the wheels of change."

"I would like to assure the people of Sudan that I am safe and in good shape. Rest assured that what happened today will not stand in the way of our transition. Instead, it is an additional push to the wheel of change in Sudan," Hamdok said.



The assassination attempt took place in Khartoum when the Sudanese Prime Minister was heading to his office, Members of Hamdok's office told Al Jazeera

No one has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.

The country's Information Minister Falih Salih said an investigation has been initiated to determine who was behind the attack.

"Terrorist attempts and dismantling the old regime will be dealt with decisively," added Salih. (ANI)

