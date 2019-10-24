Saint-Denis: Leaders from India, France and Vanilla Islands at 'Choose Reunion' meet

Saint-Denis [Reunion Island], Oct 24 (ANI): In a first, leaders of India, France and Vanilla Islands comprising Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles in the western Indian Ocean participated in a 'Choose La Reunion' business meet here.

Taking to Twitter, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said: "Spoke about India's role in enhancing trade and regional integration in the Indo-Pacific at the plenary chaired by HE @BrunoLeMaire French Minister of Finance and Economy this evening."

"India is a force of good, peace, and engine of growth and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. India's mantra for the region 'SAGAR' stands for 'security and growth for all'," the minister said in a series of tweets.

He further, said: "India could forge a strong economic partnership in the Indo-Pacific, especially around the Reunion, in port development, trade and connectivity, tourism, skill development, hospitality and healthcare."

Muraleedharan also met Christian Ntsay, Prime Minister of Madagascar, and tweeted: "Met HE @NtsayC, Hon'ble Prime Minister of Madagascar on the sidelines of the 'Choose La Reunion' business meet in St. Denis, Reunion Island. India and Madagascar enjoy warm and cordial relations."

On the sidelines of the meet, the minister also met French Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud and said: "Pleasure to meet HE @murielpenicaud, the French Labour Minister and HE @Djebbari_JB French MoS for Transport on the sidelines of 'Choose La Reunion' business meet in St. Denis. (ANI)

