Sandeep Arya, Ambassador-designate to Vietnam (Photo Credit: Unofficial Diplomats of India Facebook handle)
Sandeep Arya appointed India's next envoy to Vietnam

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2022 18:42 IST


New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Sandeep Arya, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Vietnam.

Arya, a 1994 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
"Shri Sandeep Arya (IFS: 1994), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam," a MEA release said.
Arya will replace Pranay Kumar Verma, who has been appointed India's next High Commissioner to Bangladesh. (ANI)

