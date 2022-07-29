Sandeep Arya appointed India's next envoy to Vietnam

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Sandeep Arya, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Vietnam.



Arya, a 1994 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

"Shri Sandeep Arya (IFS: 1994), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam," a MEA release said.

Arya will replace Pranay Kumar Verma, who has been appointed India's next High Commissioner to Bangladesh. (ANI)

