Saudi Arabia detects 1st case of Omicron variant

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], December 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday the detection of its first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The variant was detected for an inbound citizen coming from a North African country, the Saudi Health Ministry said, adding that the infected one was quarantined and those close contacts were tested.

The ministry called on the public to complete their COVID-19 vaccinations to protect the safety of all.

Saudi Arabia has been witnessing a drop in daily COVID-19 cases after serious efforts were made in fighting the spread of the virus, especially the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI/Xinhua)

