Saudi Arabia expressed grief over deaths in Morbi bridge tragedy

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 31 (ANI): Saudi Arabia expressed condolences to India over the 130 lives lost in Gujarat's Morbi district due to the collapse of a suspension bridge.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's sincere condolences to the friendly Republic of India, due to the unfortunate collapse of a suspension bridge in the western Indian state of Gujarat, which caused a number of casualties and injured others," Saudi Arabia's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

"The Kingdom extends its deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased, and to the friendly Indian people, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery," it added.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the Gujarat Police in the bridge collapse incident in Morbi district against private agencies for an attempt to commit culpable homicide and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.



"The cable bridge on the river was kept open without proper repair and maintenance and carelessness of the management and due to technical issues, the bridge collapsed at around 18:30 hours. Hence FIR has been registered under Sections 304, 308, and 114 of the Indian penal code against the Maintenance and Management person/agency," police inspector Dekavadiya said.

Foreign envoys from a number of countries extended their deep condolences to India on the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident of the bridge collapse in Gujarat.

"An awful tragedy happened yesterday in Morbi! Profound condolences to the relatives of those many perished, to Prime Minister Modi and all the people of India and Gujarat! Speedy recovery to the injured!" Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov tweeted.

The US embassy also extended its heartfelt condolences to the victims and families of this terrible tragedy. "The US Mission in India is deeply saddened by news of the collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat. Our condolences go out to the victims and families of this terrible tragedy," the embassy tweeted.

France too expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives following the tragic incident of #MorbiBridge collapse in #Gujarat. France expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims & wishes the injured a speedy recovery," Franch ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said.

Cameron MacKay, High Commissioner for Canada, said, "Our hearts are breaking for Gujarat." (ANI)

