Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Mar 29 (ANI): Saudi Arabia on Sunday intercepted two rockets over Riyadh, Sputnik reported citing multiple reports.
According to multiple media reports, at least two rockets were intercepted in the sky above the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Saudi intercepts two rockets over Riyadh
ANI | Updated: Mar 29, 2020 03:38 IST
Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Mar 29 (ANI): Saudi Arabia on Sunday intercepted two rockets over Riyadh, Sputnik reported citing multiple reports.