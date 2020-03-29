Representative image
Saudi intercepts two rockets over Riyadh

ANI | Updated: Mar 29, 2020 03:38 IST

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Mar 29 (ANI): Saudi Arabia on Sunday intercepted two rockets over Riyadh, Sputnik reported citing multiple reports.
According to multiple media reports, at least two rockets were intercepted in the sky above the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

