Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone: State media

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Aug 27 (ANI): The Saudi-led Arab coalition on Tuesday intercepted a drone allegedly launched by Houthi rebels from Yemeni capital Sanaa towards Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's official news agency reported.

There has been no official statement from the Houthi rebels on the issue.

This comes a day after the coalition said its forces had hit a Houthi drown in Yemen which was heading towards the Saudi kingdom, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Houthis have recently stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, but most of the attacks were intercepted by the kingdom's air defence systems.

Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition against Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen for more than four years in support of the exiled internationally recognised government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. (ANI)

