Saudi-led coalition intercepts 2 drones fired toward border city

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], June 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen on Sunday intercepted two drones launched toward the Saudi border city of Khamis Mushait, the Al Ekhbariya TV reported.

The coalition accused the Houthi militia in Yemen of continuing to target civilians, pledging to take military steps to protect them.



The coalition announced earlier the interception of two missiles launched toward Najran and Khamis Mushait in the Kingdom's southwest region.

Various Saudi cities, especially those on the southwest border, are frequently targeted by drones and missiles fired by the Houthis. Most of the attacks had been foiled before reaching their targets.

Saudi Arabia has been leading a war in Yemen against the Houthi militia since 2015, in support of the government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. (ANI/Xinhua)

