Security Council condemns attack against UN peacekeeping mission in Mali

New York [US], June 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The Security Council on Monday strongly condemned Sunday's attack against the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA, which left one peacekeeper from Guinea dead, as well as Saturday's attacks near Gao and near Bankass, in which dozens of civilians were killed.

In a press statement, the members of the council called on the Transitional Government of Mali to swiftly investigate the attack against peacekeepers and bring the perpetrators to justice, and keep the relevant troop-contributing country informed of the progress. They underlined that attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. They stressed that involvement in planning, directing, sponsoring or conducting attacks against peacekeepers in Mali constitutes a basis for sanctions designations pursuant to Security Council resolutions.

They underscored that the primary responsibility for the safety and security of UN personnel and assets rests with host states and highlighted the importance of engagement and communications between MINUSMA and the Transitional Government of Mali.



They underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice. They stressed that those responsible for these killings should be held accountable, and urged all states to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.

The council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. They reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

They expressed concern about the security situation in Mali and the transnational dimension of the terrorist threat in the Sahel region. They urged the Malian parties to fully implement the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali without further delay. They underlined that lasting peace and security in the Sahel region will not be achieved without a combination of political, security, peacebuilding and sustainable development efforts benefitting all regions of Mali, as well as the full, effective and inclusive implementation of the agreement. (ANI/Xinhua)

