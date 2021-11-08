Security forces arrest 12 Al-Shabab terrorists in southern Somalia

Mogadishu [Somalia], November 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Somali security forces on Sunday arrested 12 Al-Shabab terrorists during an operation in Baidoa town, the administrative capital of Southwest State in Somalia, an official said.



Commander of Intelligence and Security Agency for Southwest State Mohamud Mohamed Hassan told Somalia's official news agency, SONNA, that their forces managed to destroy the terrorist network during the operation.

"We arrested 12 Al-Shabab terrorists in an operation aimed at ensuring the security of Baidoa town in Bay region. We are committed to safeguarding our people and candidates during the federal parliamentary elections," Hassan said, adding that the terrorists were trying to create fear and threat in Baidoa town before they were arrested by the forces.

Al-Shabab terrorists did not comment on the latest security operation in the region but this crackdown comes ahead of parliamentary election in Southwest State. (ANIXinhua)

