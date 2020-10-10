Self-proclaimed Artsakh says fighting continues in Karabakh's Hadrut despite ceasefire

Yerevan [Armenia], October 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh in the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Saturday that the Azerbaijani forces carried on with military operations in the town of Hadrut in Karabakh despite the humanitarian ceasefire agreement, but other areas along the contract line are "relatively calm."

Following the 10-hour talks in the Russian capital of Moscow, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to cease hostilities in the conflict-torn region starting noon (08:00 GMT). The ceasefire is intended to allow both sides to exchange captured individuals and bodies of those deceased. However, the parties soon accused each other of violating the truce.



"Prior to reaching the ceasefire agreement for humanitarian reasons, the Azerbaijani side attempted to carry out reconnaissance operation in the direction of Hadrut. Despite the fact that it was only about three hours into the ceasefire, operations to blockade and destroy the infiltrated [Azerbaijani] group continue. It is relatively calm at the other sectors of the contact line," the Foreign Ministry said.

The large-scale hostilities in the Armenian-majority breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on September 27 when both parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Most countries, including Russia and France, have called on the warring parties to cease fire and settle their differences via dialogue. Turkey has vowed to support Azerbaijan with all the needed means. (ANI/Sputnik)

